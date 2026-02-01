Bianca Censori reportedly tried to leave Kanye West multiple times before his rehab stay

The Heartless rapper has shared openly about his mental well-being. He publicly spoke about having a Bipolar Disorder disorder, and also stated that he is currently living through a deep depressive episode. It stems from an antipsychotic medication. He then went on to say that this episode resulted in his decision to enter into a drug rehabilitative facility in Switzerland.

Sources say Kanye West has a deep and destructive history of mental health issues. According to reports, “He's been in this vicious cycle for years. When he's not in a good space mentally, he tends to create so much drama, which then has lasting consequences. And when he reaches a more stable place, he becomes very aware of the damages he's caused his family, friends and himself. The awareness brings this intense guilt and regret, making it hard for him to stay emotionally healthy. He understands what he's done and that weighs heavily on him. By the time he's feeling clearer, there's already so much fallout.”

John Monopoly, who is Kanye’s manager since 1990s and also a longtime music industry executive said that “For the first time in a while, he is really approaching his mental health head-on and making a valiant effort to deal with it. He really cares and he's trying to do better. I have bipolar and have been dealing with it for 31 years, so I understand how difficult it is.”