Bianca Censori reportedly tried to leave Kanye West multiple times before his rehab stay
Reports indicate that Bianca Censori had made multiple attempts to leave with Kanye West prior to his entry into the rehab stay in Switzerland. Sources indicate that both parties had been struggling with their relationship over the last several months. Bianca has allegedly described it as a very unhappy marriage.
Why was Bianca Censori attempting to end her marriage to Kanye West?
Biance Censori, age 31, “had been very unhappy in their marriage for a while.” According to sources, she “tried to get out a number of times.” She wanted to run away as fast as she can. Their marital tension became more evident after Kanye West’s Wall Street Journal apology.
The Heartless rapper has shared openly about his mental well-being. He publicly spoke about having a Bipolar Disorder disorder, and also stated that he is currently living through a deep depressive episode. It stems from an antipsychotic medication. He then went on to say that this episode resulted in his decision to enter into a drug rehabilitative facility in Switzerland.
Sources say Kanye West has a deep and destructive history of mental health issues. According to reports, “He's been in this vicious cycle for years. When he's not in a good space mentally, he tends to create so much drama, which then has lasting consequences. And when he reaches a more stable place, he becomes very aware of the damages he's caused his family, friends and himself. The awareness brings this intense guilt and regret, making it hard for him to stay emotionally healthy. He understands what he's done and that weighs heavily on him. By the time he's feeling clearer, there's already so much fallout.”
John Monopoly, who is Kanye’s manager since 1990s and also a longtime music industry executive said that “For the first time in a while, he is really approaching his mental health head-on and making a valiant effort to deal with it. He really cares and he's trying to do better. I have bipolar and have been dealing with it for 31 years, so I understand how difficult it is.”