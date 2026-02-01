Nicki Minaj’s keyhole gown sparks viral fashion moment at a premiere

On 30th January, 2026, the world saw Nicki Minaj turning heads with her baby blue gown at the World Premiere of the Melania Documentary which took place in Washington, D.C.. There were a ton of photos of her shared around the internet of her wearing this beautiful dress. It became one of the most talked-about and shared looks on social media in that same week.
As images spread through social media sites including Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, the internet was quickly taken by surprise at her appearance. Within hours, fans and followers of fashion had reposted images of her in this designer gown, which created an instant trend. The rapper she wore a baby blue floor-length gown designed by Maison Schiaparelli, a fashion house that specializes in sculptural silhouettes and artistic designs.
The gown featured a soft ruched body and a cut-out circle around her bust. The unique cutout and clean structure of this dress dominated all of the red carpet photographs.
Many of the fashion and style commentators, as well as social influencers, have discussed and commented positively on this gown. Many of them have called it "effortlessly chic" or "iconic," while expressing how well the gown complements Nicki’s persona. Additionally, numerous fashion institutions pointed out that this was one of the standout looks from the event.
The outfit was complemented nicely by her hammered gold cuff bracelets and matching drop earrings. These metallic components provided contrast against the soft pastel hue of Nicki's gown while adding both visual balance & polish. Minaj wore her long, straight hair down with heavy bangs. Make-up was kept minimal so that all the attention could focus on her beautiful gown.