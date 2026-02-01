Nicki Minaj’s keyhole gown sparks viral fashion moment at a premiere

On 30th January, 2026, the world saw Nicki Minaj turning heads with her baby blue gown at the World Premiere of the Melania Documentary which took place in Washington, D.C.. There were a ton of photos of her shared around the internet of her wearing this beautiful dress. It became one of the most talked-about and shared looks on social media in that same week.

How Nicki Minaj's look took over on social media

As images spread through social media sites including Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, the internet was quickly taken by surprise at her appearance. Within hours, fans and followers of fashion had reposted images of her in this designer gown, which created an instant trend. The rapper she wore a baby blue floor-length gown designed by Maison Schiaparelli, a fashion house that specializes in sculptural silhouettes and artistic designs.

The gown featured a soft ruched body and a cut-out circle around her bust. The unique cutout and clean structure of this dress dominated all of the red carpet photographs.