Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori mourns death of 10-month-old daughter

Born in February of 2025, Codi Dreaux came into the world at only 25 weeks- that's almost three months earlier than a typical full-term baby. According to the musician’s post upon Codi's arrival she stated, “The princess arrived at 6 months.” Codi has been in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit from birth, needing a lot of medical help.

Cori publicly told other people through social media of her experiences as a mother of a premature baby placed in the NICU. Cori wrote about everything she had gone through emotionally and physically during her pregnancy and post-delivery. She stated, “I’ve cried and cried, I’ve compared and compared, blaming myself because I wasn’t able to give her all that she needed. But no matter what God always shows me that He got me!”

While reflecting on her journey, Snoop Dogg’s daughter said “Becoming a NICU mom was not part of the plan, but it became part of my story. I carry my little warrior’s strength with me every day.” On January 6, Codi was finally taken home after spending 20 days in the hospital. Cori Broadus wrote “She’s home. Thank you for every prayer, every message, every ounce of love. God heard them all,” Broadus wrote. She later reposted the announcement with the caption, “20 days later?! dawg im sick.”

Broadus said she had to have her baby by C-Section when she developed HELLP syndrome during her pregnancy. Although Snoop Dogg has also received congratulations from family members, he has not posted anything himself but did share one family photo that said, "💖🙏🏾 ".