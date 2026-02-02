Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spotted on romantic getaway in the Cotswolds, UK

Let’s just take a quick break from the Grammys and all the best-dressed lists, because some major dating rumours are making waves on social media. Reports suggest that the reality star Kim Kardashian and F1 racer Lewis Hamilton were spotted away from the limelight spending a romantic eve in the stunning Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, UK. Interesting, right?

Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s luxurious, private weekend at Estelle Manor

The two have been photographed together several times in the past and often brushed off as ‘just friends’. But this time, things seem far more interesting, as reports of a possible romantic connection have now made headlines. When the world was getting ready for one of the biggest award ceremonies, the Grammys, Kim reportedly sneaked away from the limelight and boarded her private jet on Saturday and headed for the UK. Her journey was trailed by high security to the luxury country house hotel of Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, ensuring her complete privacy.

As the two reached the estate, their romantic escape was perfectly accompanied with serene surroundings and exclusive, high-end arrangements. Insiders have claimed that they had the best time in a private spa, pool and a room with a view. Adding the same an insider said, “They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around”.