Shefali Bagga slams ‘disgusting’ AI posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal

In response to the viral news on her Instagram handle, Shefali did not hold back. "This is disgusting! The way these trolls treat girls is so shameful. Get a life. Classic representation of our mentality," she wrote. Her irritation is a result of recent dating rumors that broke out after she and Yuzvendra were spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant together last month. Even though there has been no official confirmation, the sighting was enough for the ‘shipping’ culture of the internet to go into overdrive.

Yuzvendra, on the other hand, chose to be a bit more sarcastic about the digital noise. Before the posters were taken down, the cricketer jokingly said, "2-3 reh gai Admin do better research next time," indicating that the team had overlooked a few more names in their effort to document his personal life.

The 31-year-old cricketer has found his personal life being discussed rather frequently in public forums ever since his split with Dhanashree in 2025. The latest development of Yuzvendra and RJ Mahvash unfollowing each other on social media platforms has only served to fan the flames of speculation, and Shefali is the latest victim of such content. Shefali is clearly establishing a boundary between being a fan and the commodification of women’s identities in her criticism of the derogatory AI edits.