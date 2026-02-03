Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence to become grandfathers: Eric and Jasmine expecting their first child

The new addition to the family of Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence is on the way. Their children are going to become parents soon. Eric Murphy, the son of Eddie, and Jasmin Lawrence, the daughter of Martin, are expecting a child. The announcement was made in a joint Instagram post on February 2 with many happy messages from family members and friends.
The beginning of the carousel showed a black and white image of Eric resting on Jasmin’s stomach (bump). Jasmin was smiling at her future husband as she looked at him. The next two photos featured Jasmin wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress and cradling her belly. They caption it “Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift ❤️❤️❤️.”
Fans responded immediately. The most striking reaction was:” Imagine having Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence as your grandfathers!” Another user said ““That baby gonna be talented and funny as hell.” Another Insta user commented ““This kid has 2 of the funniest Papas on Earth! 2 comedy legends and both exceptional fathers.”
Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence started dating in 2021 when they began posting photos of each other on Instagram. On December 15, 2023, Eric and Jasmin publicly announced their engagement on Instagram after Eric proposed to Jasmin in front of a bunch of candles. In their post they shared, “We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”
Eddie Murphy said in May 2025 during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that the couple had already said “I do.” Long-time friends and co-stars Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence were both previously together in the film Life. But will also now be joining together in celebrating the birth of their first grandchild.