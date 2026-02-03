Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence to become grandfathers: Eric and Jasmine expecting their first child

Fans responded immediately. The most striking reaction was:” Imagine having Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence as your grandfathers!” Another user said ““That baby gonna be talented and funny as hell.” Another Insta user commented ““This kid has 2 of the funniest Papas on Earth! 2 comedy legends and both exceptional fathers.”

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence started dating in 2021 when they began posting photos of each other on Instagram. On December 15, 2023, Eric and Jasmin publicly announced their engagement on Instagram after Eric proposed to Jasmin in front of a bunch of candles. In their post they shared, “We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

Eddie Murphy said in May 2025 during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that the couple had already said “I do.” Long-time friends and co-stars Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence were both previously together in the film Life. But will also now be joining together in celebrating the birth of their first grandchild.