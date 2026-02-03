Fans awestruck after Brittany Mahomes makes rainbow igloo for her children

While the winter weather may be blanketing Kansas City, Brittany Mahomes is not content to simply stay inside. No, she’s turned her backyard into a rainbow-coloured playground. On Monday, the mother-of-three showed off her family’s latest project: a rainbow-colored igloo that has taken the internet by storm.
With her husband, Patrick, currently sidelined due to surgery on a torn ACL and LCL in Week 15, Brittany has taken the reins to keep her young family entertained in the heavy snowfall of the Midwest. The project, based on a viral trend started by a family in Minnesota, required the creation of hundreds of ice blocks in rainbow colors using food dye and aluminum trays.
The 30-year-old posted a video of the time-lapse process, which took five days of freezing and two days to assemble. "When you see this idea on Instagram and think it's a good idea to do, it's really important... that you should probably think again," she captioned the post.
Despite the cold temperatures and the work involved in stacking the blocks using water as a binding agent, the whole family was involved. The eldest daughter of the couple, Sterling Skye, 4, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 3, were spotted assisting their mother, while the 12-month-old Golden Raye watched the icy structure come to life.
The completed structure was large enough for Sterling and Bronze to stand inside, taking a victory photo among the radiant, stained-glass look of the ice. Patrick, despite being hindered by a leg brace in his rehabilitation process, was quick to congratulate his wife on her achievement, writing on the post, "Best mom out there!! ❤️❤️."
While the Kansas City Chiefs player is concentrating on his rehabilitation for the upcoming 2026 season, Brittany is continuing to show that she is the MVP of the offseason. Whether it's making snow angels in December or this latest achievement, she is making sure that her children have a memorable winter, even if she claims that "there will never be a next time" for igloo construction.