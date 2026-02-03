Fans awestruck after Brittany Mahomes makes rainbow igloo for her children

While the winter weather may be blanketing Kansas City, Brittany Mahomes is not content to simply stay inside. No, she’s turned her backyard into a rainbow-coloured playground. On Monday, the mother-of-three showed off her family’s latest project: a rainbow-colored igloo that has taken the internet by storm.

Brittany Mahomes builds viral rainbow igloo for her trio

With her husband, Patrick, currently sidelined due to surgery on a torn ACL and LCL in Week 15, Brittany has taken the reins to keep her young family entertained in the heavy snowfall of the Midwest. The project, based on a viral trend started by a family in Minnesota, required the creation of hundreds of ice blocks in rainbow colors using food dye and aluminum trays.

The 30-year-old posted a video of the time-lapse process, which took five days of freezing and two days to assemble. "When you see this idea on Instagram and think it's a good idea to do, it's really important... that you should probably think again," she captioned the post.