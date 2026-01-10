This winter boots collection is a blend of European elegance and Indian practicality

“Inspiration came from modern European street style, where footwear is elegant yet made for everyday life,” says founder Amol Goel, “but we were equally mindful of how Indian women actually live — long days, varied settings, and the need for com fort without compromising style.” That balance defines the collection. Clean silhouettes, antique finishes, understated buckles, and a wearable colour palette give the boots a polished presence while allowing them to blend into Indian wardrobes.

What stands out immediately is the attention to comfort. The boots are crafted using durable and soft suede uppers that hold their shape while remaining easy to wear. Inside, Dutch foam cushioning offers support that lasts through long hours. “The materials were chosen very carefully,” Amol explains. “We wanted durability, yes, but also all-day comfort.” breathable cotton lycra linings keep the boots feeling fresh, making them suitable for everyday winter wear without heaviness or stiffness.