Siorai’s Afterlight: A celebration of twilight’s elegance and artisanal craftsmanship
As day fades into night, Siorai’s Afterlight captures the quiet drama of twilight through sculpted silhouettes and intentional luxury. The collection blends refined eveningwear, elemental hues, and artisanal detailing. From the sculptural Bonnie dress to hand-worked metallics and fluid silks, the edit offers a fresh, elevated take on after-dark dressing. Founder Alayna Zaid tells us more about the collection.
Siorai’s Afterlight collection: Blending twilight inspiration with luxurious eveningwear
How does Afterlight interpret the transition from twilight to nightfall, and in what ways does this inspiration shape the silhouettes, textures, and mood of the garments?
The Afterlight collection interprets the shift from twi light to nightfall through a celebration of occasion wear where the subtle glow of dusk evolves into luminous sparkle. This transition inspires our use of handcrafted bling accents and intricate embroidery, echoing the way celebrations come alive as evening settles in. silhouettes remain elegant and easy to wear. With the richness of embellishments, we keep the forms refined and mini mal, so that the wearer can move freely and enjoy the outfit fully. Textures draw from the surrounding environment and natural elements, translating organic details into crafted surfaces and radiant finishes. These elements elevate the mood, adding a spark that mirrors the magic of night descending.
In creating a collection rooted in elemental influences like air, water, and stone, what specific techniques or materials did artisans use?
Our artisans rely on techniques that hon our the organic language of nature. Instead of rigid pat terns, they allow motifs to flow naturally mirroring the fluidity of air, the movement of water, and the raw textures of stone. Our craftsmen reinterpret traditional skills such as fine threadwork, dori work, hand placed beads and sequins, appliqué, and patchwork, transforming each garment from a blank canvas into a piece of art. Every detail is crafted by hand, ensuring the textures feel alive.
What are the design decisions and craftsmanship that elevate the edit?
In a world where ideas are every where and influence is constant, our design decisions begin with research and inspiration but ultimately remain anchored in the brand’s core values of timeless craftsmanship and thoughtful storytelling. Every piece is shaped with intention, ensuring the col lection stays true to our design legacy. We love exploring textures, trims, and unique material combinations, yet we do so with restraint, choosing techniques that enhance form rather than overwhelm it.
What was the creative and technical process behind the men’s Stanley jacket and its organic hand-worked patchwork?
Our first venture into premium leather comes to life in the men’s Stanley jacket, inspired by the abstract forms and shifting terrains of mother earth. Its organic patchwork is created through an intricate placement-embroidery technique, with each leather piece individually crafted, shaped, and positioned. The embroidery combines two different fabric bases, intentionally selected to highlight textural contrast and enhance dimensional depth. Every segment is treated like a first sample assembled with precision and patience requiring hours of dedicated craftsmanship. This slow, deliberate process celebrates nature’s raw forms through hand-worked texture and sculptural detailing.
How does Afterlight uphold the philosophy of intentional dressing through its balance of structure and fluidity, and how does this contrast with the fast-paced world of digital fashion trends?
The Afterlight collection embodies our philosophy by finding a thoughtful balance between structure and fluidity. Each silhouette is designed to feel purposeful, structured enough to hold form, yet fluid enough to move with ease. This harmony allows the wearer to feel grounded and connected to the garment. In contrast to the fast-paced, ever-shifting world of digital fashion trends, Afterlight embraces a slower, more meaningful approach. Rather than chasing instant relevance, the edit focuses on craft, longevity, and emotional resonance. Through hand-finished details, elegant forms, and carefully chosen textures, it encourages dressing with intention, reminding us that true style is not driven by algorithms or speed, but by artistry, authenticity, and a deeper connection to what we wear.
Prices start at INR 15,200.
Available online.
Email: @newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.