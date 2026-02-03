Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton reportedly checked into a luxe Paris hotel together

The dating rumours sparked for the first time when Kim gave a friendly kiss to Lewis at the 2014 GQ Men of the Year ceremony. In 2021, the paps spotted Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton in an award show and then again in 2023 at Pharrell Williams’ debut show as the creative director for Louis Vuitton menswear.

Last month, in Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Kim revealed about her idea of a life partner “Good morals and values, a calm person, dependable. Takes accountability. I think that's my number one thing." When her sister asked about her relationship status she said "“I just feel like my kids need me. It's really hard when I have to put them to bed every night. I get them up. I take them to school. I get them ready. They sleep in my bed. I haven't had time and I'm okay with that. "

It has been reported that Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton tried to be avoid being seen together during their UK getaway too. When the Skims founder arrived at the hotel she went in the side entrance. But the F1 racer went through the main entrance. Even though they were doing their best to be discreet, sources say Kim was easy to spot due to her 8 large suitcases and the famous Hermès Birkin bag.