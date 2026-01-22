Kim Kardashian reveals something shocking about her elephant Birkin bag

Kim says she actually brought some of her personal handbags to the location of All’s Fair. She also pointed out some of the details, such as hardware and material, of the bag, which indicated it was not a real bag. Nonetheless, she admitted it was wrong of her to promote the item without any context. This scandal was fuelled by the history associated with the actual elephant-skin Hermès handbags.

According to PETA, the company manufactured very limited quantities of the elephant skin handbags in the 1980s, which were taken from killed elephants during safaris. These handbags have never actually gone for sale and are among the most exclusive products associated with the brand's history.

The incident was noticed by those who are close to Kim as well. Khloé revealed on the podcast that Ellen DeGeneres contacted them after these news stories went around. Kim stated that Ellen was the reason she started following faux fur fashion. But she still owns some vintage fur products. The reason behind this change was that Ellen has been supporting animal-friendly fashion all along.