The dreamer in you is your superpower: Alia Bhatt pens emotional letter to her younger self

On Ranbir Kapoor

The actor did not hold back on the challenges of growing up either. Offering comfort to high school breakups, she spoke about her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, saying: "Dear little me, please don’t cry over that stupid boy in high school, it’s not worth it. I promise you that one day, you’ll meet the best boy in the world. The one you’ve always secretly had a crush on."

Alia spoke about Ranbir as her “safest place” and “best friend”, who gives her "respect, comfort, peace, and laughter."

On Raha

One of the most emotional moments was when she spoke about her daughter, Raha. Alia said that motherhood alters the heart "in ways that you cannot imagine," and also gave a tongue-in-cheek warning about her daughter’s personality, "She’s also going to be a little lawyer, so prep up."

She also advised her younger self to express her love more fervently—appreciating mother Soni Razdan’s cooking, bonding better with sister Shaheen, and spending more time with her father, Mahesh.

In terms of her professional life, Alia is also breaking new ground as a producer with the upcoming release Don’t Be Shy. Her next major acting roles include the YRF Spy Universe action thriller Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.