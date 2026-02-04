Jesy Nelson confirms split from fiancé Zion Foster following daughters’ rare diagnosis

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has announced that she and her fiancé, Zion Foster, have split after four years together. The 34-year-old singer made the revelation in a new interview, where she opened up about how the "traumatic experience" of their twin daughters’ health issues had ultimately affected their relationship.

Jesy and Zion, 26, were first romantically spotted in early 2022. They welcomed their twins, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, in May of last year and announced their engagement just four months later in September 2025. However, the couple’s life was turned upside down last month when Jesy broke the heartbreaking news that their eight-month-old twins had been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

A focus on family

Jesy opened up about the split, revealing that the stress of dealing with such a rare and life-changing diagnosis had made it impossible for her and Zion to keep their romantic relationship alive. "We have been through such a traumatic experience and for us, our girls are our main priority," she said.