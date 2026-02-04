Three’s a crowd? Ranveer Singh’s end-credit vanity van detail sparks online debate

Since the arrival of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar on Netflix on January 30, eagle-eyed viewers have been poring over every second of footage for hidden gems. While the film’s adrenaline-fuelled spy action and phenomenal performances have been at the forefront of the discussion, a peculiar find in the credits has now ignited a new debate about Ranveer Singh and his demands on set.
In the vendor transportation part of the credits, viewers noticed three different entries, Hamza Van, Hamza Staff Van and Hamza Normal Van. These are direct references to Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari. What’s more, while the vehicles for other actors in the film were listed under their real names, the ones associated with Ranveer were named after his character names, including Jaskirat.
This has reignited rumours that have been floating around for a long time about the actor’s elaborate entourage. Last year, there were reports that Ranveer usually demands three customised vans on a shoot. One is meant to be a personal haven, the second is used as a mobile gym that is fully equipped, and the third is reserved for his personal chef and entourage.
The financial implications of such a system are mind-boggling. The maintenance of one premium super van alone can cost between Rs 11,16,079 and Rs 3,10,04,175 for customisation with Italian marble and a luxury recliner.
Fan reactions and industry buzz
The internet is still divided over the news. On social media platforms such as Reddit, some fans have questioned the need for the "Hamza Normal Van," while others have rallied around Ranveer. His fans believe that for an actor whose movies have made thousands of crores, a producer would not think twice about spending money on a gym van if it means that he stays in top physical condition for action roles.
But the conversation is taking place at a time when there is growing concern over the "entourage costs" of Bollywood. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta recently related an incident on a podcast about a star being let go from a South Indian production after the producer was caught off guard by the expense of six unauthorised vans that were brought in from Mumbai.