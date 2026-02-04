Three’s a crowd? Ranveer Singh’s end-credit vanity van detail sparks online debate

Since the arrival of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar on Netflix on January 30, eagle-eyed viewers have been poring over every second of footage for hidden gems. While the film’s adrenaline-fuelled spy action and phenomenal performances have been at the forefront of the discussion, a peculiar find in the credits has now ignited a new debate about Ranveer Singh and his demands on set.

Ranveer Singh’s three ‘Hamza vans’ listed in Dhurandhar credits

In the vendor transportation part of the credits, viewers noticed three different entries, Hamza Van, Hamza Staff Van and Hamza Normal Van. These are direct references to Ranveer’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari. What’s more, while the vehicles for other actors in the film were listed under their real names, the ones associated with Ranveer were named after his character names, including Jaskirat.

This has reignited rumours that have been floating around for a long time about the actor’s elaborate entourage. Last year, there were reports that Ranveer usually demands three customised vans on a shoot. One is meant to be a personal haven, the second is used as a mobile gym that is fully equipped, and the third is reserved for his personal chef and entourage.