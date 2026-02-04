Why did Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos split?

In the cutthroat world of global fashion, it would seem that even a mutual passion for the show ring is no guarantee of a relationship staying on course. Bella Hadid and her cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos, have reportedly parted ways after two years of dating, with sources claiming that the relationship was simply a conflict between two very different worlds.
The couple, who met at a horse show in 2023, seemed to be the perfect pair. Bella, an accomplished equestrian who has been riding since childhood, seemed to find a "breath of fresh air" in Adan, a professional horse cutter who is the youngest Mexican cowboy to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. But despite the 28-year-old model's best efforts to integrate into the Texas lifestyle, which included moving into a trailer and buying a home in the area, the fact of their two very different worlds proved to be too much to overcome.
A world apart
According to sources, the simple fact of the magnitude of Bella’s career made a long-term relationship impossible. As the daughter of real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and television star Yolanda Hadid, Bella’s background was worlds away from the "insular world of rodeos" that Adan calls home.
One of the main sources of conflict is the logistical needs of her health. Bella is still dealing with chronic Lyme disease, a condition she has been fighting for more than a decade. This is often a necessity of flying on a private jet for medical appointments and world tours—a far cry from the down-home, trailer park lifestyle Adan prefers. "When Bella is in 'supermodel mode,' the pace of her life is one that 'mere mortals' simply can't keep up with," a source explained.
Complicating factors
The breakup is complicated by the various business connections the couple has, as they have allegedly bought million-dollar horses together as a "western-style it-pair." Further complicating the situation, news broke this week that Adan was arrested for public intoxication in Weatherford, Texas, just hours after the couple was caught on camera dancing at a bar together.
Although the relationship was said to be "tumultuous" and on-again, off-again, Bella is said to be dealing with the breakup by concentrating on her career and her friends.