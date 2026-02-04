Why did Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos split?

In the cutthroat world of global fashion, it would seem that even a mutual passion for the show ring is no guarantee of a relationship staying on course. Bella Hadid and her cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos, have reportedly parted ways after two years of dating, with sources claiming that the relationship was simply a conflict between two very different worlds.

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos reportedly split over clashing lifestyles

The couple, who met at a horse show in 2023, seemed to be the perfect pair. Bella, an accomplished equestrian who has been riding since childhood, seemed to find a "breath of fresh air" in Adan, a professional horse cutter who is the youngest Mexican cowboy to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. But despite the 28-year-old model's best efforts to integrate into the Texas lifestyle, which included moving into a trailer and buying a home in the area, the fact of their two very different worlds proved to be too much to overcome.

A world apart

According to sources, the simple fact of the magnitude of Bella’s career made a long-term relationship impossible. As the daughter of real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and television star Yolanda Hadid, Bella’s background was worlds away from the "insular world of rodeos" that Adan calls home.