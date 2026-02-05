Nick Jonas recalls doing ‘12-hour’ hospital shifts with Priyanka Chopra after daughter Malti’s birth

Malti ultimately spent nearly 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, and Nick said that the situation felt perilous at one point in time. He shared, "These angels at the NICU, kind of, resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated (her) and everything else. Because it was COVID times, my wife and I would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months. I could still, sort of, smell it."

Nick also tagged Malti's nurses as "truly angels". He said, "It’s a tough reality check. Just driving there and back each day and seeing each other, sort of, as passing ships was a crazy thing. I’ll just say this about the NICU nurses, they are truly angels."

Nick shared that Malti already knows about the "first chapter of her life". He added, "Every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it on her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is. I don’t know how much she remembers, probably nothing, but spiritually, I believe there’s gratitude in her and she’s incredible."

The 33-year-old pop star and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child via a surrogate in January 2022.