Rohit Shetty firing case: Another culprit arrested from Pune

In connection with the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested another accused from Pune, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, police officials said on Thursday.

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested another accused from Pune. The accused has been identified as Asharam Fasle, who allegedly provided the gun to the person who carried out the firing.

With this arrest, a total of five accused are now in police custody. All five will be produced before the court today for remand.

Earlier, four accused had been arrested, whose police custody is ending today. However, the person who actually fired shots outside Rohit Shetty’s house is still absconding.

According to Mumbai Police, Shubham Lonkar, a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a fugitive criminal, has targeted at least five major Bollywood celebrities. These celebrities reportedly received threatening calls demanding extortion money.