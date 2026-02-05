Telugu actor Eesha Rebba files complaint against obscene online comments

In the complaint, the actor alleged harassment caused by unwanted and derogatory comments written in deplorable language. The actor was reportedly affected mentally following the incident while she is busy with promotions of her latest film.

Esha has made the request to identify the culprit as soon as possible and hold them accountable. The police have said that they are looking into the matter and have begun and investigation into the issue after the 35-year-old actor submitted a letter detailing her complaints with the Banjara Hills Police.

The police will be going over the alleged posts and comments and analyse the case of cyber harassment. Eesha Rebba has not publicly commented on the matter as of now.

Eesha is a popular face in the Telugu film industry and has been seen in films like Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, Ottu, Awe among others. The actor made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Life Is Beautiful which released in 2012. Her major commercial success came in 2013 when she featured in the leading role in the romantic film, Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha.