Mouni Roy calls out harassment at Haryana event in Karnal

She didn’t generalise or soften the incident. She specifically mentioned older men who were in the audience with their families. It dismantles the lazy excuse that such behaviour is youthful mischief or harmless enthusiasm. She also raised the most important question of all: how would those men react if the same happened to women in their own families?

Predictably, online reactions split into two camps. One applauded her for speaking up. The other did what it always does — questioned the setting, the crowd, the outfit, the timing. The usual deflection tactics rolled out right on cue. But the details of her account leave little room for doubt.

Stage harassment of female performers in India is neither new nor rare. It’s just usually swallowed quietly, normalised as “part of the job”, or brushed aside to keep the peace. When a mainstream celebrity speaks publicly, it exposes how thin the safety net really is, even for those with visibility, security teams, and influence. If this is the experience of a well-known actor at a high-profile event, the implications for lesser-known performers are grim.

Mouni’s statement was a demand for accountability from organisers who fail to control crowds, from authorities who treat such incidents as inconveniences rather than violations, and from an audience that still struggles to understand the word “no”.