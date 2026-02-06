Actor Nandish Sandhu speaks out on the Mandhana-Muchhal wedding cancellation

The abrupt call off of the long-awaited wedding between Indian cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana and music composer-singer Palash Muchhal tops the long list of the most discussed mysteries in the glamorous world of celebrities. Although the marriage was scheduled to take place in November 2025 in Sangli, the sudden call-off occurred the day before the grand celebration, giving birth to a storm of speculations surrounding the incident. In a recent interview, the renowned actor Nandish Sandhu shed light on the unexpected turn of events from his point of view.

A medical emergency or something more?

In a recent interview, Nandish told media about the confusion prevailing within the wedding venue after the news was announced. According to his statement, "Smriti’s dad wasn’t well. He was in the hospital. And that’s why everything has been postponed." He told the media that the news shared with the visitors was the same as the announcement given to the media by his family.

Nevertheless, the delay was soon forgotten in the wake of yet another rumour, this time about the composer getting caught in a compromising posture with another woman and consequently getting into a physical altercation with members of the Indian women’s cricket team, according to Vidnyan Mane who claimed to be a friend of the cricketer since their childhood.