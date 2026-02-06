Iulia Vantur teams up with Arijit Singh for new song

Earlier, Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing in pursuit of a bigger purpose. In a heartfelt note, Arijit expressed gratitude for the journey so far, writing, “I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Reportedly, the singer is set to make his directorial debut with an upcoming film. In 2018, Arijit directed the Bengali film Sa, a lyrical coming-of-age story centered on a young boy’s relationship with music.

Salman, on his part, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Galwan, which also features a song crooned by Arijit Singh. The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh. It was part of a larger border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash turned violent when both sides attempted to patrol disputed areas, leading to hand-to-hand combat.