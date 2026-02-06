Love, lockdown and loaves: Travis Kelce jokes about ‘sourdough weight’ after chair mishap

Clearly, Travis Kelce is enjoying the perks of his engagement to Taylor Swift, even if his furniture is bearing the consequences. The star football man recently caused laughter across social media after adopting a series of humorous confessions about his fiancée's baking skills at home.

Travis Kelce blames Taylor Swift for his weight gain

Recently, Travis made an appearance on Not Gonna Lie, a podcast hosted by his sister-in-law, Kylie, where he confessed to a change of physique due to Taylor’s cooking skills. While making an appearance in a clip posted on Friday, February 5, the 36-year-old athlete jokingly introduced himself to listeners as "Kylie Kelce’s brother-in-law" before opening up to them about his weight gain.

"I’m not gonna lie," Travis joked. "I broke Taylor’s chair with the weight I gained from her sourdough." Even with that, however, Travis defended his behavior, commenting that "good gut health" could be achieved through "homemade bread." The sentiment was shared by Kylie, as she jokingly stated that "it’s just true love."