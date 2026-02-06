Love, lockdown and loaves: Travis Kelce jokes about ‘sourdough weight’ after chair mishap

Clearly, Travis Kelce is enjoying the perks of his engagement to Taylor Swift, even if his furniture is bearing the consequences. The star football man recently caused laughter across social media after adopting a series of humorous confessions about his fiancée's baking skills at home.
Recently, Travis made an appearance on Not Gonna Lie, a podcast hosted by his sister-in-law, Kylie, where he confessed to a change of physique due to Taylor’s cooking skills. While making an appearance in a clip posted on Friday, February 5, the 36-year-old athlete jokingly introduced himself to listeners as "Kylie Kelce’s brother-in-law" before opening up to them about his weight gain.
"I’m not gonna lie," Travis joked. "I broke Taylor’s chair with the weight I gained from her sourdough." Even with that, however, Travis defended his behavior, commenting that "good gut health" could be achieved through "homemade bread." The sentiment was shared by Kylie, as she jokingly stated that "it’s just true love."
The mishap actually took place mid-recording during a podcast for the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason. Travis leaned back, laughing in response to a joke when the chair snapped under the weight of the Super Bowl champion:
“Taylor’s gonna kill me!” Travis shouted as he struggled to catch himself. Taylor, who revealed her engagement to the NFL star last August, has been very open about her "baking obsession." During an appearance on a podcast last year, she confessed that her bread-making addiction, specifically on sourdough, "has pretty much taken over her life" and that she talks about it 60 percent of her life. Taylor's repertoire includes creative and unique flavours like blueberry lemon and cinnamon raisin, which she often gives away to her close circle.
Meanwhile, while Taylor has her hands full attending to the oven, Travis has his hands full too, attending to preparations for the refreshments for their wedding that is due to take place soon. He was recently heard joking that he "can’t even count" how many kegs of Garage Beer—the brewery he owns in partnership with Jason—are to be provided for his wedding reception.