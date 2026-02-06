Madison Beer reveals her relationship with social media is complicated

American singer-songwriter Madison Beer has opened up about her relationship with social media currently and the anxiety she feels. During a candid interview, the 26-ear-old addressed an important issue that plagues so many young people in the world today.
26-year-old Madison Beer is a popular figure in the American music industry. With more than 40 million followers on Instagram, she constantly shares updates from her personal and professional life on social media.
However, it is not as flowery as it seems to be. The musician revealed the challenging relationship she shares with social media during a recent interview. At a time when social media is impacting our lives and mental health in a way we never imagined, Madison sparked off an important conversation.
Talking to a media outlet she confessed, "My relationship with social media is really poor. I feel like I’m constantly anxious and feeling like I want to delete all my social media".
Madison shared her recurring feeling of wanting to give up on social media and the struggle that comes with dealing with online hate and trolling. "I’ll go on TikTok, and I’ll see someone post a video crying about how much they love me and how excited they are for my tour...I would love to only ever see, positive, nice things like that. The reality is that’s not the truth, and I will always see a video that’s a hate video or some nasty tweet or whatever it is".
With fame comes scrutiny that makes social media a different experience for celebrities and Madison Beer regrets not being able to scroll TikTok or other social media platforms like other girls her age because she is always "worried" about coming across a "mean video" concerning her, which can be "upsetting".
Madison has struggled with severe mental health issues following online hate. When she was merely 16, nude pictures of her were leaked online pushing her to the brink of suicide. She shared her story in her memoir, The Half of It, published in 2023. She has always been an advocate for a safe online space and has consistently spoken up against vicious trolling by people hiding behind computers and putting others down without caring about the consequences.