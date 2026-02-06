Madison Beer reveals her relationship with social media is complicated

Talking to a media outlet she confessed, "My relationship with social media is really poor. I feel like I’m constantly anxious and feeling like I want to delete all my social media".

Madison shared her recurring feeling of wanting to give up on social media and the struggle that comes with dealing with online hate and trolling. "I’ll go on TikTok, and I’ll see someone post a video crying about how much they love me and how excited they are for my tour...I would love to only ever see, positive, nice things like that. The reality is that’s not the truth, and I will always see a video that’s a hate video or some nasty tweet or whatever it is".

With fame comes scrutiny that makes social media a different experience for celebrities and Madison Beer regrets not being able to scroll TikTok or other social media platforms like other girls her age because she is always "worried" about coming across a "mean video" concerning her, which can be "upsetting".

Madison has struggled with severe mental health issues following online hate. When she was merely 16, nude pictures of her were leaked online pushing her to the brink of suicide. She shared her story in her memoir, The Half of It, published in 2023. She has always been an advocate for a safe online space and has consistently spoken up against vicious trolling by people hiding behind computers and putting others down without caring about the consequences.