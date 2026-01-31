Is Alia Bhatt planning to quit social media?

Alia Bhatt has given a very honest account of her growing relationship with fame, admitting that the pressures of living in the digital age sometimes make her feel as though she wants to withdraw from the limelight completely. Since the birth of her daughter, Raha, in 2022, the actress has undergone a complete change of heart in terms of what she wants from life, and this has given her a newfound sense of protectiveness over her personal life.
When discussing the suffocating nature of the film industry in the modern age, Alia has confessed that she often finds herself waking up with the desire for a simpler working life. There are times, she has said, when the temptation to delete her social media accounts is almost too great to resist, she said, adding, “I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts. I don’t want to keep up with this conversation again and again.” However, Alia is held back from deleting her social media accounts because she is grateful for the direct connection that she has with the fans who have supported her throughout her career.
The biggest trigger for this introspection has been motherhood. Alia spoke about this transition as a “massive change” that alters one’s mindset long after the first nine months of pregnancy. For her, the experience of watching her child grow has made it impossible for her to go back to who she was before. This change is most evident in her take on privacy. She said, “Now, my personal life is so personal that I find it a little bit difficult,” joking that her phone’s photo album is now filled entirely with pictures of Raha, and she has to actually put in the effort to take a picture of herself.
In terms of her work, she is now venturing into production with the romantic comedy Don’t Be Shy. In terms of acting, she will be seen in the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, along with Sharvari and Bobby Deol, and also with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited Love and War.