Is Alia Bhatt planning to quit social media?

Alia Bhatt has given a very honest account of her growing relationship with fame, admitting that the pressures of living in the digital age sometimes make her feel as though she wants to withdraw from the limelight completely. Since the birth of her daughter, Raha, in 2022, the actress has undergone a complete change of heart in terms of what she wants from life, and this has given her a newfound sense of protectiveness over her personal life.

Alia Bhatt opens up on motherhood and the urge to quit social media

When discussing the suffocating nature of the film industry in the modern age, Alia has confessed that she often finds herself waking up with the desire for a simpler working life. There are times, she has said, when the temptation to delete her social media accounts is almost too great to resist, she said, adding, “I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts. I don’t want to keep up with this conversation again and again.” However, Alia is held back from deleting her social media accounts because she is grateful for the direct connection that she has with the fans who have supported her throughout her career.