How I Met Your Mother actor Josh Radnor welcomes baby boy at 51

Josh Radnor has become a father. His wife Jordana and he recently welcomed a son. The How I Met Your Mother actor made an announcement by posting on Instagram revealing that they had their son months ago. He shared an emotional message along with pictures of his family. In the post, the actor shares how fatherhood has changed his life and how much happiness their son has brought to both of them.
The first photo depicts Jason Radnor cradling his son, gazing down at him with a happy expression. The second photograph shows the baby sitting on the stool adjusting Jason Radnor's guitar while he is wrapped up on a small blanket placed over the guitar. Finally, the last photo is of Jason's partner Jordana in a hospital bed holding their new born shortly after having given birth to them.
The actor wrote on Instagram, “So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago (!!) Here’s what we know so far: His smile lights up the room. He’s super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word “baba ghanoush” is hysterical. He’s a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he’s here. Thanks for all the kind words from @howwemadeyourmother listeners (I dropped the news a few episodes back on the podcast.) Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful.”
Two years have passed since Radnor and Jordana said ‘I do.’ In February 2022, they met at a sound meditation retreat and they have kept their relationship relatively private since then. When asked about his thoughts on being married, Josh said, “I know you’re supposed to say that, but I actually love it. I like the mornings, and I like the nights.”
