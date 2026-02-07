How I Met Your Mother actor Josh Radnor welcomes baby boy at 51

The actor wrote on Instagram, “So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago (!!) Here’s what we know so far: His smile lights up the room. He’s super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotized when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word “baba ghanoush” is hysterical. He’s a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he’s here. Thanks for all the kind words from @howwemadeyourmother listeners (I dropped the news a few episodes back on the podcast.) Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful.”

Two years have passed since Radnor and Jordana said ‘I do.’ In February 2022, they met at a sound meditation retreat and they have kept their relationship relatively private since then. When asked about his thoughts on being married, Josh said, “I know you’re supposed to say that, but I actually love it. I like the mornings, and I like the nights.”