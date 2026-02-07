Kaley Cuoco speaks up on ‘toxic' mom group’ drama

“You don’t have to do that”, she said with a smile. “Just leave … find a new group”. “Find someone else”, added fellow guest, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. "Yeah”, Kaley agreed.

The Flight Attendant star sharing her thoughts comes after a member of her own mom group celebrated their “supportive” unit following Ashley Tisdale French’s viral essay for a magazine, titled Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group last month. Days after the article caused a stir, actress Ashley Jones took to Instagram to share a since-deleted post featuring her celebrity friends such as Cuoco, Lacey Chabert, Kimberley J. Brown and Ali Fedotows.

"Mom groups are having a real moment on the interweb this week”, Jones wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the women with their little ones. "Shoutout to my village, without whom I could be very lost and lonely.”

"Tag your supportive ride or die mom group! I miss them all this little, but so grateful we had each other during this stage, and every stage”, she continued. "#lifteachother #womensupportingwomen **not all are pictured, but all who are pictured are loved #momgroup”. In her essay, Tisdale French wrote that being part of her own group felt like “mean” girls and that it was “too high school for her”.