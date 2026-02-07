Karan Patel quits The 50 after a violent clash with Rachit Singh

Karan Patel expressed his opinion at the show regarding the use of violence as a form of entertainment. In response to fighting between contestants Rajat Dalal & Digvijay Rathee, he said, “I can’t be living in a place where violence erupts.” This incident arose after Digvijay referred to Rajat’s group as “Pagalon Ki Team.” Rajat confronted Digvijay because he was offended by this comment, and Digvijay would not back down, saying that he could say whatever he wished. The argument escalated quickly with Rajat slapping Digvijay and grabbing his shirt. Other contestants rushed in to break up the fight before it got worse.

This incident is not the only one where violence has occurred. A promo recently released shows Archit having an extreme fight with Maxtern and Siwet. Some reports say that they were fighting because Maxtern and Siwet made comments about Elvish in their conversation.

Banijay Asia's The 50 debuted on February 1st, 2026, on Hotstar and will air simultaneously on Colors TV. The show combines 50 famous individuals from different areas such as film, television and the internet. It will last approximately 50 days and include many surprise twists with frequent eliminations along the way.

It features famous personalities such as Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh a.k.a. 'Faisu', Krishna Shroff, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Neelam Giri and numerous other notable celebrities.