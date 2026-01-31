Bebika Dhurve claims Elvish Yadav is banned in Dubai ahead of The 50 premiere

The upcoming reality show, The 50, will start on February 1st at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV. Recently, a contestant of the show , Bebika Dhurve has made headlines with her remarks regarding YouTuber Elvish Yadav, bringing forth renewed focus on their previous fallout from Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Bebika Dhurve gained popularity from her time in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and is also one of the contestants in The 50. According to her, Elvish has been banned from entering Dubai as a result of bad behaviour and continues to act recklessly; he runs the risk of facing serious consequences.
Lovekesh Kataria, a friend of Elvish Yadav's, is among the many contestants too. When asked about his opinions on Lovekesh, she said “Toxic hai inke fan bases aur ye khud bhi. Toh I try to remain away from toxicity. Mera circle toxic nahi hota. Main kisi bhi show mein jaun, whatever people I sit with and I am friends with in the show or outside the show, they are never toxic people, they are very dignified professionals.”
She also discussed the ramifications of legal action, stating “Mera Dubai ka lawyer bolega yahan ka nahi. Already Elvish Dubai mein banned hai. Woh aisi-aisi harkatein kar chuka hai, uski entry banned hai.” Bebika re-emphasised her position as a legal resident of Dubai by saying, “I'm the legal resident of Dubai guys, don't mess up with me. You will mess up your life. Main Dubai ke lawyers ke hisab se chalti hoon, tumhari band baj jayegi. Mat karo.”
Bigg Boss OTT 2 brought about some intense rivalries and disagreements between Bebika Dhurve and Elvish Yadav. Elvish had a crew that consisted of Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar, and Bebika's crew consisted of Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naaz. The 50 has already been filmed, based out of a luxurious palace set in Malad–Malwani, Mumbai. On the first day of filming, the Lion, the show's mysterious authority figure, explained the rules of the show and conducted tasks for all 50 players.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.