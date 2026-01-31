Bebika Dhurve claims Elvish Yadav is banned in Dubai ahead of The 50 premiere

The upcoming reality show, The 50, will start on February 1st at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV. Recently, a contestant of the show , Bebika Dhurve has made headlines with her remarks regarding YouTuber Elvish Yadav, bringing forth renewed focus on their previous fallout from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bebika Dhurve’s statements on Elvish Yadav and Lovekesh Kataria

Bebika Dhurve gained popularity from her time in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 and is also one of the contestants in The 50. According to her, Elvish has been banned from entering Dubai as a result of bad behaviour and continues to act recklessly; he runs the risk of facing serious consequences.

Lovekesh Kataria, a friend of Elvish Yadav's, is among the many contestants too. When asked about his opinions on Lovekesh, she said “Toxic hai inke fan bases aur ye khud bhi. Toh I try to remain away from toxicity. Mera circle toxic nahi hota. Main kisi bhi show mein jaun, whatever people I sit with and I am friends with in the show or outside the show, they are never toxic people, they are very dignified professionals.”