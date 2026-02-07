Lil Jon's son Nathan Smith has been found dead at 27

Lil Jon, born Jonathan H. Smith, took to his social media to share the devastating update with his followers. He wrote, "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated".

The 55-year-old rapper continued, "Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted -- he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest. He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU".

Before thanking the Milton Police Department and everyone who stood by them in the last few days, Jon said, "We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together, we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him".