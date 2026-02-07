Mardaani 2 villain Vishal Jethwa reunites with Rani Mukerji at Mardaani 3 screening

Vishal Jethwa has often spoken about the influence Mukerji has had on him, and the their recent meet gave him a chance to reflect on their bond. He captioned the post, “Watched Mardaani 3 last night, and Rani ma’am once again proves why she is the Queen of Bollywood. Congratulations to the whole team of #mardaani3”

Rani Mukherji’s Shivani Shivaji Roy, is one of Bollywood’s fiercest female cops, and Vishal said that the character and the franchise are inseparable from Rani. Vishal went a step further, expressing his interest in returning to the series. “I want to come back as the villain in Mardaani 4,” he said.

While the Homebound actor is not part of the third instalment, his performance in Mardaani 2 remains one of the franchise’s most talked-about pints. The Mardaani series has built a steady fan base over the years because of its crime-led narratives and Rani Mukerji’s strong performance. Mardaani 3 is about the horrors of the reality of our society and continues the issue based storytelling. The first Mardaani film released 12 years ago in 2014 with an ensemble cast of Rani Mukherji, Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Avneet Kaur and others.