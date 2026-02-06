Mardaani 3 makers respond to allegations of running missing people campaign to create buzz around film

The makers of the upcoming film Mardaani 3 starring Rani Mukerji have denied the allegations levelled against them for running a paid PR campaign through the reports of missing people in the national capital.

Mardaani 3 makers open up on allegations

On Friday, the Delhi Police took to their X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals.”

Responding to the same, a YRF spokesperson said in response to the query by a news agency, “Yash Raj Films is a 50 year old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent. We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media that Mardaani 3’s promotional campaign has deliberately sensationalised a sensitive issue like this and we have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time.”