PCOS, Mounjaro and more: Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj shares her weight loss journey

However, when she went to the doctor, she was diagnosed with PCOD and hypothyroidism, health issues that make weight loss extremely difficult. Medications for the conditions, including birth control pills made things more difficult and pushed her towards being clinically depressed, shared Aishwarya.

The comedian opened up about her biggest insecurity that crippled her: double chin. She said that she hated it so much that she felt the online body-shaming was justified. "My most insane and biggest insecurity was my double chin. I stopped making videos. I stopped coming online because I couldn't see myself", Aishwarya added.

In 2025, Aishwarya Mohanraj started going to the gym to get that chiseled jawline and posted regular updates on Instagram. However, the hustle impacted her mental as well as physical health and her doctor asked her to slow down. She started gaining weight again and practically disappeared from social media.

It was at this point that she was prescribed a chronic weight management medicine called Mounjaro, she revealed in the video. The drug led her to lose a lot of weight in a short period of time. "I took this drug every week for 6 months. In these 6 months, my weight reduced from 74 kilograms to 52 kilograms. It’s rapid. It’s mad", she revealed.

Talking about the side-effects of the medication, Aishwarya said, "The first month, I had intense nausea… I lost a lot of hair". She also added that the drug was quite expensive and not at all affordable.

Aishwarya is still not off Mounjaro but her dosage has reduced and soon she will stop taking the drug. She said that she shared her journey in detail to provide clarity to her viewers who were worried about her drastic weight loss and wondered how she managed that. However, she made it very clear that she was not qualified to recommend the drug to anyone and people should consult a doctor if they want to give it a shot.