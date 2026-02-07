Smriti Mandhana’s mother shares meme against Palash Muchhal after cricketer’s WPL win

The public "roast" comes after a tumultuous few months for the cricketer. Last year, Smriti and Palash had planned to get married on November 23. Just a day before the wedding, however, the marriage was mysteriously cancelled. Although the official reasons put forward were that Smriti’s father was hospitalised, the split has since been plagued by controversy. Serious accusations of cheating have recently emerged, with a family friend revealing that Palash was caught with another woman while the wedding was underway.

Smita had re-shared a heart-touching tribute to her daughter’s courage, which mentioned "nights cried in silence" and "storms within" in the last few months. The tribute was re-shared with praises for Smriti for her decision to choose grace over noise, and for letting her bat speak the truth.

Yet, amidst all this off-field drama, Smriti’s focus has been unwavering. Her leadership took RCB to a historic hat-trick of titles, with this latest triumph in women’s cricket in 2024 and last year’s success in the men’s IPL. To fans, peers, and family, this trophy is a testimony to a woman who did not merely survive a storm—she was the storm.