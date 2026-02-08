Brooklyn Beckham covers tattoos of siblings after removing the tattoo dedicated to his dad

Brooklyn Beckham has not removed any of his tattoos for his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. He had a date with his brothers on February 5 and wore a white t-shirt that said “Good Brothers” on the front as well as a baseball cap from Nike, jeans, and a pair of shoes made by Nike.

The modifications come after Brooklyn's public Instagram Stories post from a month ago, which stated that Brooklyn does not want to reconcile with his family. In the post, Brooklyn accused David and Victoria Beckham of creating "a ton of lies" and attempting to destroy Brooklyn's marriage.

In the post, Brooklyn also accused Victoria of cancelling the wedding dress for Brooklyn's bride at the last minute and of dancing "inappropriately" with Brooklyn at his wedding reception in 2022. The Beckham family feud has been under spotlight since a long time. A few days ago, netizens also reacted Nicola Peltz's dramatic weight loss due this ongoing tension.