Brooklyn Beckham covers tattoos of siblings after removing the tattoo dedicated to his dad

Making news again today, Brooklyn Beckham is in the spotlight because of his tattoos. The entrepreneur and cook, who turned 26 in August, considerably modified the tattoos of his father and so-called “sibling” tattoos due to an ongoing conflict within the family. Fans have spotted the changes since his January 29 video, which shows the sibling tattoos, and February 5, when they were not visible due to the new designs.
Tattooed on Brooklynn's fingers were the names of his siblings: Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Now those tattoos have been covered in a black-and-white cloudy pattern that goes all over his hands and fingers. Additionally, he had a tattoo of an anchor with the word "DAD" on it for his father covered up with a starfish with 2 life preservers. The original ink has been reworked with laser treatments, according to reports.
Brooklyn Beckham has not removed any of his tattoos for his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. He had a date with his brothers on February 5 and wore a white t-shirt that said “Good Brothers” on the front as well as a baseball cap from Nike, jeans, and a pair of shoes made by Nike.
The modifications come after Brooklyn's public Instagram Stories post from a month ago, which stated that Brooklyn does not want to reconcile with his family. In the post, Brooklyn accused David and Victoria Beckham of creating "a ton of lies" and attempting to destroy Brooklyn's marriage.
In the post, Brooklyn also accused Victoria of cancelling the wedding dress for Brooklyn's bride at the last minute and of dancing "inappropriately" with Brooklyn at his wedding reception in 2022. The Beckham family feud has been under spotlight since a long time. A few days ago, netizens also reacted Nicola Peltz's dramatic weight loss due this ongoing tension.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels