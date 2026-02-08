Obsessed with Lady Bridgerton's viral corset? The designer breaks down why it's special

Several panels consisting of fine Chantilly lace were layered to add texture and maintain a refined appearance. The intricate rose motifs were created by using a metallic finish to give the lace’s overall pattern a quality appearance. The use of chic-looking silk and Chantilly lace French knickers over the corset provided a more dramatic style. However, they also enhanced the overall line of the silhouette and accentuated the shape of the corset. The garments were created by Trethanna Trevarthen.

The robe created an interesting contrast and also added dimension to the overall look. It was Stephen William's design with Francis Campbell's fabric made from a brushed silk satin. Motifs of both silver and gold brush-strokes created a painterly effect across the fabric surface. French seaming and a chiffon lining allowed it to drape effortlessly, softening the structure of Lady Bridgerton's viral corset beneath.

To fit the style, both hair and makeup were simply styled. Gemmell's hair was casually styled into a loose, textured udo with light wisps framing her face, whilst her makeup was kept warm and natural, with even-toned skin and a gentle flush. Lady Bridgerton's viral corset was a product of design by John Glaser and George Sayer and was a symbol of quiet confidence.