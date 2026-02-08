Priyanka Chopra Jonas returning to Bollywood with Krrish 4? Here's what we know

It's a done deal and official! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is going back into Bollywood after much anticipation. As the female lead in the fourth installment of the Krrish Franchise, she re-joins one of the most-watched Indian superhero sagas and gets to play a role again that has made her a fan to so many.

Priyanka Chopra's major comeback to the B-town

In the last two movies of the Krrish franchise, Priyanka Chopra starred as the female lead. After that, she went on to make her mark in both Hollywood and in marriage. The last time she could be seen in a Bollywood film was the 2019 production of The Sky Is Pink, which was directed by Shonali Bose. After this film, Priyanka was lined up to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Gangubai Kathiawadi; however, Alia Bhatt took over the role.