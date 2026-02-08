Priyanka Chopra Jonas returning to Bollywood with Krrish 4? Here's what we know

It's a done deal and official! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is going back into Bollywood after much anticipation. As the female lead in the fourth installment of the Krrish Franchise, she re-joins one of the most-watched Indian superhero sagas and gets to play a role again that has made her a fan to so many.
In the last two movies of the Krrish franchise, Priyanka Chopra starred as the female lead. After that, she went on to make her mark in both Hollywood and in marriage. The last time she could be seen in a Bollywood film was the 2019 production of The Sky Is Pink, which was directed by Shonali Bose. After this film, Priyanka was lined up to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Gangubai Kathiawadi; however, Alia Bhatt took over the role.
One of the insiders revealed that, “Unlike the A-listers in Bollywood, Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu had absolutely no problem working with Priyanka. They treated her like the cinema royalty that she is, offered her the money that she gets in the West, which is much more than what she ever got for any Hindi film, and expanded her role when she stepped in.”
Beginning with Koi… Mil Gaya (2003), The Krrish franchise continues its storyline as one of the most popular superhero franchises in Indian film history. It developed a solid following among fans of all ages, both domestically and internationally. Priyanka’s return in Krrish 4 means that the movie should draw in millions of Krrish fans as well as potential global box office revenues.