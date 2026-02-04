Varanasi: Priyanka Chopra had this ONE request for SS Rajamouli

When you talk of Priyanka Chopra these days, it's hard not to mention Varanasi. SS Rajamouli’s next adventure epic titled Varanasi is all set to hit the big screens in 2027. In fact, the teaser was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad which garnered a lot of attention. Even before joining the movie; Priyanka had specifically made one request to SS Rajamouli, and here’s all about it.
Priyanka Chopra herself spilled the beans in an interview where she mentioned that she had requested a song and dance sequence be added for her character in the film. While the background scores have always been a plus point for Rajamouli’s movies, his musical sequences have also earned laurels. In fact, the song Natu Natu from RRR went on to win the Academy Awards.
In Varanasi too, the background scores that have been revealed for the characters are up and makes you sway. Hence, it is no surprise that the Desi Girl who has given hits like Pinga in Bajirao Mastani or Desi Girl in Dostana did want be involved in a song and dance sequence in her comeback movie.
But the buzz doesn’t end here. According to reports it is said that Mahesh Babu might shake a leg too in that special song and dance sequence. Since Priyanka is already shooting for the movie, one can assume that Rajamouli has agreed to her demand. However the nature of the song is still under tight wraps with neither confirmation or denial or information shared by the actors, director or the production sources. Nevertheless, the grandeur of Varanasi is the talk of the town and one cannot wait to see this spectacle hit the screens in April 2027 with Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu leading the way.