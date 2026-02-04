Varanasi: Priyanka Chopra had this ONE request for SS Rajamouli

Priyanka Chopra herself spilled the beans in an interview where she mentioned that she had requested a song and dance sequence be added for her character in the film. While the background scores have always been a plus point for Rajamouli’s movies, his musical sequences have also earned laurels. In fact, the song Natu Natu from RRR went on to win the Academy Awards.

In Varanasi too, the background scores that have been revealed for the characters are up and makes you sway. Hence, it is no surprise that the Desi Girl who has given hits like Pinga in Bajirao Mastani or Desi Girl in Dostana did want be involved in a song and dance sequence in her comeback movie.