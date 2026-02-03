A pregnancy, and holding fort for a cinematic, patriotic legacy: Nidhi Dutta on the sets of Border 2

Nidhi Dutta, producer and co-writer of Border 2, recently shared a deeply personal glimpse from the film’s sets...capturing a phase where cinema and motherhood unfolded simultaneously. Pregnant during the making of the film, she continued to lead from the front, embodying quiet resilience amid the scale and pressure of a landmark production.

What Nidhi Dutta posted on social media from the sets of the film?

As the torchbearer of the iconic JP Films, Nidhi was not only navigating a physically demanding phase of life but also carrying forward the legacy of her father, writer-producer-director JP Dutta. With Border 2, she honoured the ethos of the original while helping shape a contemporary patriotic narrative—proving that legacy can evolve without losing its soul.