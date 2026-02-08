The untold story Munna Bhai's famous 'Dekh le' girl, Mumait Khan

But then, life took a brutal turn. Mumait met with a serious accident at home where five nerves were burst in her brain, which sent her to a coma for 15 days. Seizures were the primary outcome, and no work, no workouts, and no physical exertion for seven years was the advice from her doctors.

While recalling the incident, Mumait said, “I didn’t leave the industry. I had an accident. Five nerves in my brain burst. Doctors told me not to work for at least seven years, and even lifting anything was impossible. I was on medication for seizures, and I gained a lot of weight. God made me Mumait Khan, and he himself put a full stop to it. I accepted it. I used those seven years to self-study.”

She was financially supported by her mother during those seven years. This was an opportunity for healing and reflection. This pause led Mumait to a new beginning. She opened WeLyke Academy in Hyderabad. This is a makeup and hair training academy.

Mumait said, “There’s a gap in Hyderabad,” she explained. “In most of the South industry, we don’t get that kind of treatment. I used to bring my hair, makeup, and styling teams from Mumbai. So I wanted to bring that standard here.” From screen siren to self-made entrepreneur, Mumait Khan's life is no longer about disappearance. It's about survival and making a fresh start.