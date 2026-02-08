The untold story Munna Bhai's famous 'Dekh le' girl, Mumait Khan

Mumait Khan had been a memorable name to many moviegoers throughout the years. Upon seeing her song, Dekh Le, featured in Munna Bhai MBBS, she became a household name nationwide. She was admired for her boldness and self-assuredness. However, it seemed overnight that she vanished from view. For many people, it was a mystery what had happened to her.
Mumtaz Abdul Rashid Khan aka Mumait Khan was born to a father of Pakistani descent and a mother of South Indian descent in Mumbai. She grew up in the city, far away from the luxuries of life. Her family was struggling hard to come by money in a quiet manner. She began her professional career early in life at the tender age of 13.
While recalling her early days, she said, “It wasn’t my parents who asked us to earn money. As we were growing up, my sister and I realised we were running out of money. We knew it. As a child, I would walk to school just to save Rs 1.50. I would put it in my piggy bank and give it to my father. They never asked for it, but I felt like doing it for them.”
From Mumtaz, she became Mumait Khan, while her sister entered the industry under the name Zabyn Khan. At the tender age of 18, Dekh Le finally made the actress a nationwide sensation. But what followed next was a rollercoaster ride of her life. She was a part of various movies, including Hulchul and Lucky: No Time for Love. Meanwhile, in the southern industry, she created blockbusters in the movies Chatrapathi and Pokiri.
But then, life took a brutal turn. Mumait met with a serious accident at home where five nerves were burst in her brain, which sent her to a coma for 15 days. Seizures were the primary outcome, and no work, no workouts, and no physical exertion for seven years was the advice from her doctors.
While recalling the incident, Mumait said, “I didn’t leave the industry. I had an accident. Five nerves in my brain burst. Doctors told me not to work for at least seven years, and even lifting anything was impossible. I was on medication for seizures, and I gained a lot of weight. God made me Mumait Khan, and he himself put a full stop to it. I accepted it. I used those seven years to self-study.”
She was financially supported by her mother during those seven years. This was an opportunity for healing and reflection. This pause led Mumait to a new beginning. She opened WeLyke Academy in Hyderabad. This is a makeup and hair training academy.
Mumait said, “There’s a gap in Hyderabad,” she explained. “In most of the South industry, we don’t get that kind of treatment. I used to bring my hair, makeup, and styling teams from Mumbai. So I wanted to bring that standard here.” From screen siren to self-made entrepreneur, Mumait Khan's life is no longer about disappearance. It's about survival and making a fresh start.