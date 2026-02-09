Did Kim Kardashian soft launch Lewis Hamilton at Super Bowl?

The world of celebrity fashion and high-octane automobile racing combined at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday night. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton essentially stole the show at the Super Bowl LX, as they appeared in public for the first time at the biggest NFL platform.
Although the Seattle Seahawks came out victorious by beating the New England Patriots 29-13, the real game was clearly being played in the exclusive suites. The two were clearly showing their comfort and enjoyment on camera, captured by the international broadcasting crew. Kim and Lewis were also dressed alike, each donning stylish black ensembles. Kim accessorised her black outfit with a rather bold diamond choker and opted for her new ‘Super Bowl bangs’, a hairstyle that was teased by her hair stylist just before kick-off.
This appearance comes amid weeks of speculation about the budding relationship between the 45-year-old businessman and the 41-year-old seven-time Formula 1 champion. The two were in the news following their series of discreet dates in Europe, including their romantic getaway to a luxury country club in the Cotswolds, then visiting London and Paris.
Sources say that Lewis has been a ‘calming presence‘ for the mother of four as she navigates her high-profile co-parenting life. Although they have been friends for over a decade, with their initial meeting happening in 2014, there are claims that their friendship has shifted to romance and that Lewis has made adjustments to his tough racing schedules to be with his partner.
The couple’s ‘soft launch’ took place on a historic night for the NFL as Bad Bunny lit up the halftime show with an electric performance and special guests including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and Cardi B. Yet despite the high-energy entertainment and dominant defensive performance by the Seahawks, social media users were still fixated on the couple. Neither has publicly disclosed the status of their relationship. But the fact that they stepped out together at such a huge occasion shows they are no longer interested in keeping their relationship a secret.