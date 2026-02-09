Seattle Seahawks beat New England Patriots at Super Bowl

The ‘Dark Side’ defense carried Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks to a Lombardi Trophy. Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murphy and the rest of Mike Macdonald’s ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye, and the Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

“We never waver, man. We believe in each other. We love each other, and now we’re world champions," Mike said.

Sam threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards and Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record by making all five of his field-goal tries.

“To do this with this team, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Sam said. “So proud of our guys, our defense. I mean, I can’t say enough great things about our defense, our special teams.”

Kenneth became the first running back to win the Super Bowl MVP award since Hall of Famer Terrell Davis did it with Denver 28 years ago. Uchenna Nwosu punctuated a punishing defensive performance by snagging Drake’s pass in the air after Witherspoon hit his arm and running it back 45 yards for a pick-6.