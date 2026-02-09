Seattle Seahawks beat New England Patriots at Super Bowl

The ‘Dark Side’ defense carried Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks to a Lombardi Trophy. Devon Witherspoon, Derick Hall, Byron Murphy and the rest of Mike Macdonald’s ferocious unit pummeled Drake Maye, and the Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.
“We never waver, man. We believe in each other. We love each other, and now we’re world champions," Mike said.
Sam threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Kenneth Walker III ran for 135 yards and Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record by making all five of his field-goal tries.
“To do this with this team, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Sam said. “So proud of our guys, our defense. I mean, I can’t say enough great things about our defense, our special teams.”
Kenneth became the first running back to win the Super Bowl MVP award since Hall of Famer Terrell Davis did it with Denver 28 years ago. Uchenna Nwosu punctuated a punishing defensive performance by snagging Drake’s pass in the air after Witherspoon hit his arm and running it back 45 yards for a pick-6.
"We went through a lot, but we believed," Witherspoon said. "All of you all doubters out there who said all that other stuff, you all don’t know what’s going on in this building. We’re one of one over here.”
Seattle won its first Super Bowl a dozen years ago behind its “Legion of Boom” defense, then was denied a repeat when New England's Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line. The Seahawks hadn't been back to the Super Bowl since.
Sam become the first quarterback in the 2018 NFL draft class to win a Super Bowl, ahead of Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson. Labelled a bust, dumped by two teams and considered expendable by two others, Sam proved his doubters wrong while helping the Seahawks go 17-3.
After leading the NFL with 20 turnovers in the regular season, Sam didn’t have any in three playoff games. He wasn’t particularly sharp against a solid Patriots defense but protected the ball and made enough plays, finishing 19 of 38 for 202 yards.
The Seahawks sacked Drake six times, including two apiece by Hall and Murphy. Hall’s strip-sack late in the third quarter set up a short field and Sam connected with Barner on 16-yard scoring toss to make it 19-0. Julian Love’s interception set up another field goal that made it 22-7 with 5:35 left. The Patriots (17-4) punted on the first eight drives, excluding a kneel-down to end the first half.