Ruby Bhatia’s return has sparked nostalgia and unease online

The internet has rediscovered Ruby Bhatia with equal parts nostalgia, confusion, and unsolicited expertise. For the generation that grew up on Channel V, Ruby wasn’t just a VJ, she was the mood. Her quick wit, the effortless English, the interviews that felt like conversations — she represented a version of urban cool that felt just out of reach and completely aspirational. But then she disappeared.

The internet’s complicated reunion with Channel V’s Ruby Bhatia

Cut to now, when clips and interviews of her current life — offering life coaching at accessible rates, speaking about spirituality, simplicity, and stepping away from fame — began circulating online. First came the nostalgia brigade. Comment sections filled up with variations of: “My childhood!”, “Channel V days were the best!”, and the inevitable “90s was the last good decade.” Ruby isn’t a person so much as a portal to cable TV, dial-up internet, and a time when VJs were cooler than influencers.