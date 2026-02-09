Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia to shoot special folklore dance sequence for Vvan

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia are set to shoot a special folklore dance sequence for the upcoming film Vvan in Mumbai. The film is set to explore the cultural folklore genre, further adding to its ever-rising anticipation.

While the glimpse has already left audiences hooked, the buzz around the film continues to grow, and as per a source close to the film, the lead actors may soon be filming a visually rich folklore dance sequence in the city. Given that the film delves deep into the folklore genre, it would be intriguing to see the lead pair come together for a dedicated sequence that beautifully complements the film’s thematic essence.

Vvan is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. Vvan is set to release in theatres this year.