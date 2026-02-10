78 and unstoppable: Usha Uthup turns Kala Ghoda night into a dancing celebration with Ramba Ho Ho performance

Many memorable events occurred at the show. However the highlight of the night for many fans was the appearance of Sunita Rao, who had been a member of the audience, performing her hit song Pari Hu Main alongside Usha Uthup who played the drums for the song. The duet thrilled the audience and was one of the most talked about moments for the night. The combination of Usha Uthup and Sunita Rao was advertised as the collaboration that Mumbai has been waiting for.

For Usha Uthup, it was a huge milestone. This was her first time performing at the Asiatic Library Steps and she said it holds great significance for her. She said, “I’m so excited to be a part of Kala Ghoda one more time.” Calling the venue “iconic and historic,” she added, “Being born and brought up in Bombay, and to get an opportunity to be at the Asiatic Library steps, woah, I am just waiting for that.”