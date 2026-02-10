78 and unstoppable: Usha Uthup turns Kala Ghoda night into a dancing celebration with Ramba Ho Ho performance

Usha Uthup has definitely proven once again why she is still one of the most popular musicians in India. The legendary singer was the star attraction at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival on February 7 with a high-energy live music show that drew thousands of fans who were cheering, clapping and dancing the night away. Her performance was held on the historic Asiatic Library Steps in Fort, which the singer transformed into a full-fledged music festival atmosphere.
The night also coincided with renewed attention to Usha Uthup's classic song Ramba Ho Ho Ho from the 1981 film Armaan with music by Bappi Lahiri. Over the years it has gained popularity among fans. A recent mention in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar sparked interest in this song again.
Many memorable events occurred at the show. However the highlight of the night for many fans was the appearance of Sunita Rao, who had been a member of the audience, performing her hit song Pari Hu Main alongside Usha Uthup who played the drums for the song. The duet thrilled the audience and was one of the most talked about moments for the night. The combination of Usha Uthup and Sunita Rao was advertised as the collaboration that Mumbai has been waiting for.
For Usha Uthup, it was a huge milestone. This was her first time performing at the Asiatic Library Steps and she said it holds great significance for her. She said, “I’m so excited to be a part of Kala Ghoda one more time.” Calling the venue “iconic and historic,” she added, “Being born and brought up in Bombay, and to get an opportunity to be at the Asiatic Library steps, woah, I am just waiting for that.”