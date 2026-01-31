Kalpana Iyer recreates Ramba Ho Ho Ho at family wedding, video goes viral

Veteran dancer and actor Kalpana Iyer, best known for the hit song Ramba Ho Ho Ho, has garnered attention of social media with her latest dance performance. The actress's recreation of the popular number this time at a family gathering was posted online and is currently gaining momentum by fans who remember her from the original song.
Originally from the 1981 movie Armaan, Usha Uthup's Ramba Ho Ho Ho song was composed by Bappi Lahiri. The song has developed a cult following over time and has amassed an extensive fan base. The recent reference to Ramba Ho Ho Ho in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has caused attention to return to the song through its original film.
She performed the song at several different wedding functions, while recreating the steps that originally transformed her into a household name. She wore a purple silk sari, with a black and gold blouse, and executed her dance with slow motions and a calm smile. The people who were there at the venue were very supportive of her, and many people watching from home commented on how confident she was, as well as how timeless she looked on the screen.
Kalpana shared this moment by saying, “A friend sent me this clip, and it’s from last night and I still can’t believe I did this…I have not danced in a long time and this was such a special evening… Siddhant ki shaadi.” After the video was shared with the public, fans and entertainment industry friends responded with kind words.
Actress Shilpa Shirodkar said “the greatest” while choreographer Bosco Martis commented “dancing queen.” Actress Delnaz Irani calls her “The OG.”
Kalpana Iyer became popular during the 1980s through Bollywood movie dance numbers. She performed in Satte Pe Satta, Bade Dilwala, Hum Paanch, Laadla, and Anjaam. There are reports that she left Bollywood and relocated to Dubai post 1999.