Fans fuming as Dhurandhar hits streaming with major edits

After the record-breaking theatrical performance of Ranveer Singh’s action thriller, Dhurandhar, which has shattered records by grossing over ₹1,300 crores worldwide, the film has finally been released on Netflix this Friday. However, the euphoria over the digital release has turned sour in an instant, as fans on social media platforms vent their ire over the drastic changes that have been made to the digital release.

Netflix censors Dhurandhar scenes, netizens react

Fans were shocked to discover that the digital release of the film, which has an ‘A’ rating for mature audiences, has toned down the dialogues and removed all instances of strong language. The reaction has been instant, as fans have questioned the need to "cleanse" a film for adult audiences on a paid subscription platform like Netflix.

The missing minutes

The most obvious problem with the digital release, apart from the toned-down audio, is the shorter runtime. While the theatrical release of the film ran for three hours and 45 minutes, the digital release is 20 minutes shorter, running for three hours and 25 minutes. This translates to nine to ten minutes of missing footage, apart from the health warnings that are mandatory in cinema releases.