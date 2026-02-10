Divyaa Agarwal's team reacts to Bhavya's remarks in The 50

While competing on the reality show, The 50, Divyaa Agarwal has recently become embroiled in yet another controversial incident after Bhavya Singh made shocking and highly personal allegations against her. The confrontation began as an argument between Divyaa and Archana Gautam but, after Bhavya intervened, it turned into a testy showdown that left many viewers aghast at the things said by Bhavya. As a result of this incident, Divyaa's team has finally decided to publicly address and refute what they believe to be ‘baseless personal narratives.’
During an episode of The 50, the tension rose after Bhavya Singh entered a heated exchange between Archana Gautam and Divyaa. The incident proceeded to verbally attack Divyaa, questioning her character, career and personal life. Bhavya Singh accused Divyaa Agarwal of being fake and made some comments on her career choices. Bhavya said, “She’s such a fake woman. No wonder people call her a gold digger. And the second thing is, I asked her this on a podcast… You can check it on record, whether she’d ever do a reality show again. She said, ‘No, I won’t. I’ve already won Bigg Boss.’ What have you even achieved? Getting all that PR done and arranging pap spotting just so you’re seen once in a while. You’ve done nothing in life,”
The argument escalated when Bhavya brought up Divyaa Agarwal's marriage, making exaggerations about Divyaa's husband (businessman Apurva Padgaonkar) and hinted at a lot of tension between them during Diwali. Bhavya said, “Diwali par asli phatake toh iske ghar par poothe the… Aur maine phode the aur aaj tak maine kabhi bola nahi woh… aur na kabhi podcast par na kabhi kuch. Kabhi bolungi bhi nahi… kyunki inka khud ka aapsi parivaarik maamla tha.. usmein mujhe involve kar diya in logon ne. Bheek maangte hain logon se Mumbai mein ke mere ghar aajao… aap mere paas aajao.. please milo mujhse. Alag rehti hai apne pati se…”
After the episode aired, Divyaa Agarwal's team issued an official statement on Instagram condemning the actions and words, “his is to address an issue that aired on The 50 episode last night and has been escalating ever since. What was said and done was deeply uncalled for and unethical. Repeatedly claiming ‘I won’t say anything’ and then continuing to blabber baseless personal narratives only exposes intent, not truth.”
The team further said, “This was never meant to be a personal battleground it’s a game designed to test strength, strategy, and the mind.” The team concluded by stating that to pull personal life into it is a reflection of the person making these kinds of claims. Divyaa has always exemplified dignity, loyalty, and creating genuine friendships.