Divyaa Agarwal's team reacts to Bhavya's remarks in The 50

While competing on the reality show, The 50, Divyaa Agarwal has recently become embroiled in yet another controversial incident after Bhavya Singh made shocking and highly personal allegations against her. The confrontation began as an argument between Divyaa and Archana Gautam but, after Bhavya intervened, it turned into a testy showdown that left many viewers aghast at the things said by Bhavya. As a result of this incident, Divyaa's team has finally decided to publicly address and refute what they believe to be ‘baseless personal narratives.’

Divyaa Agarwal’s team breaks silence after shocking allegations

During an episode of The 50, the tension rose after Bhavya Singh entered a heated exchange between Archana Gautam and Divyaa. The incident proceeded to verbally attack Divyaa, questioning her character, career and personal life. Bhavya Singh accused Divyaa Agarwal of being fake and made some comments on her career choices. Bhavya said, “She’s such a fake woman. No wonder people call her a gold digger. And the second thing is, I asked her this on a podcast… You can check it on record, whether she’d ever do a reality show again. She said, ‘No, I won’t. I’ve already won Bigg Boss.’ What have you even achieved? Getting all that PR done and arranging pap spotting just so you’re seen once in a while. You’ve done nothing in life,”