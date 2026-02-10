Sonam Kapoor opens up on her baby shower outfit

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor has expressed gratitude for the love and effort that went into creating her baby shower outfit, calling it a reflection of deep trust, understanding and togetherness.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam, who is the daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, shared a string of images of herself in the ensemble. She shared that the soft mul custom ensemble. The actress went on to describe the look as something that was made “with so much love.”

“This look was made with so much love. Shehla created this soft mul custom outfit for me, hand-painted, hand-embroidered, and crafted with the kind of care that only comes from deep understanding and trust.”

The actress also extended her heartfelt thanks to her sister Rhea Kapoor, crediting her for standing by her unconditionally at all times. She added, “Grateful beyond words for you, Shehla, and for my sister Rhea, who have stood by me unconditionally, always.”