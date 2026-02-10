Steph Curry reveals secret behind his loving marriage to Ayesha Curry

The 37-year-old basketball player said that he and his wife believe that "honest communication" is the "foundation" that keeps a marriage strong. "We built that over time, where you can say whatever is on your mind and it doesn’t come off as a personal attack or anything", he said.

Prioritising communication amidst the stress of being parents can be challenging, but once achieved, it is the strong base on which a good relationship stands, says Steph.

36-year-old Ayesha Curry, who has worked on GOAT, alongside her husband, was also present at the premiere. In a separate interview she shared that she and her husband have kept the romance going.

She added, "Even if it's a night like this [movie premiere], like, that's a date night for us, and so we just make sure that that togetherness and that foundation of why we started this life together in the first place is always at the core of it".

Steph and Ayesha will be celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in July this year. The couple share four children, two daughters, 13-year-old Riley and 10-year-old Ryan; and two sons, 7-year-old Canon and Caius, who will be 2-years-old in May.