Steph Curry reveals secret behind his loving marriage to Ayesha Curry

Popular basketball player Stephen 'Steph' Curry married his high school sweetheart, entrepreneur and actor, Ayesha Curry in 2011 and have a happy family with four children.
The couple have worked as voice actors in the animated movie, GOAT, set to release on February 13, 2026 and it is their first time working on the same film together. The athlete sat down for a chat with a popular media house and shared the one thing that has kept his marriage to Ayesha strong.
The animated film, GOAT, had its Los Angeles premiere on Friday, February 6, 2026 and Steph Curry was present for the event. During an interview, he opened up about his marriage to Ayesha Curry whom he met while in high school and shared the one thing the couple prioritise in their marriage.
The 37-year-old basketball player said that he and his wife believe that "honest communication" is the "foundation" that keeps a marriage strong. "We built that over time, where you can say whatever is on your mind and it doesn’t come off as a personal attack or anything", he said.
Prioritising communication amidst the stress of being parents can be challenging, but once achieved, it is the strong base on which a good relationship stands, says Steph.
36-year-old Ayesha Curry, who has worked on GOAT, alongside her husband, was also present at the premiere. In a separate interview she shared that she and her husband have kept the romance going.
She added, "Even if it's a night like this [movie premiere], like, that's a date night for us, and so we just make sure that that togetherness and that foundation of why we started this life together in the first place is always at the core of it".
Steph and Ayesha will be celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in July this year. The couple share four children, two daughters, 13-year-old Riley and 10-year-old Ryan; and two sons, 7-year-old Canon and Caius, who will be 2-years-old in May.