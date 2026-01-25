What is parallel marriage, a trend on the rise as couples choose independence?

A parallel marriage refers to a marriage union in which a male and a female are legally tied, yet they live separate independent lives. This is in contrast with a traditional marriage in which all aspects of marriage are shared between the parties, including social circles.

What are the key features of parallel marriage?

Independence: Independence is the key feature of this relationship arrangement. Each one has their own hobbies, careers, and social commitments outside the relationship. A great deal of time is devoted to individual activities alone.

Shared responsibilities: These are still prevalent, as couples have to divide the childcare tasks and also manage household expenses together. Yet, each of the partners has their own finances to deal with.

Limited intimacy: Limited emotional intimacy is also very common because partners often have their own social circles, handle personal issues on their own, rather than relying on each other, etc.