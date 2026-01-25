What is parallel marriage, a trend on the rise as couples choose independence?

A parallel marriage refers to a marriage union in which a male and a female are legally tied, yet they live separate independent lives. This is in contrast with a traditional marriage in which all aspects of marriage are shared between the parties, including social circles.
Independence: Independence is the key feature of this relationship arrangement. Each one has their own hobbies, careers, and social commitments outside the relationship. A great deal of time is devoted to individual activities alone.
Shared responsibilities: These are still prevalent, as couples have to divide the childcare tasks and also manage household expenses together. Yet, each of the partners has their own finances to deal with.
Limited intimacy: Limited emotional intimacy is also very common because partners often have their own social circles, handle personal issues on their own, rather than relying on each other, etc.
Career and work demand is a factor where long hours at work and traveling frequently can cause partners to stay apart. Demanding jobs require a lot of hours at work and can make it difficult to live fully together.
Personal growth and individualism also play their role. Many people seek to pursue their own interests and develop their own individualities. Many may also hope to maintain their individual freedom even within marriage.
Past relationship experiences have an impact too. For example, divorced people may want to have more independence. Past experiences in relationship, where needs were not met for either partner, may require that partners have their own space.
The balance between individual and joint responsibilities in parallel marriage differs. The couple shares responsibilities in bringing up children but not in organizing each other's schedules. The family has joint responsibilities in paying bills although either partner pays bills individually. In social activities, both spouses have separate social calendars. In hobbies and personal engagements, both spouses have separate activities.